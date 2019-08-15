PROVIDENCE, RI (WFSB) - A man accused by his family of being behind the deaths of his mother and grandfather is back in court on Thursday for a civil trial.
Nathan Carman, formerly of Middletown, is scheduled to be in court in Providence.
The trial is to decide whether or not Nathan Carman should get an $85,000 insurance payout for his sunken boat.
In 2016, Nathan Carman and his mother, Linda Carman, ventured out on a fishing trip. Nathan Carman's boat went down and a freighter picked him up several days later.
Linda Carman was never seen again and is presumed dead.
Attorneys for the insurance company, Boat U.S., argue that Nathan Carman's shoddy work caused the vessel to sink.
However, Nathan Carman's lawyers claim the boat was in poor shape when he bought it.
In court so far, the boat's original owner admitted that he only knows a small bit about the boat's history.
Day three of the trial continues on Thursday.
Before Linda Carman's disappearance, Nathan Carman's grandfather, John Chakalos of Windsor was murdered.
He has not been charged with a crime in either case.
The deaths are not expected to be a factor in the civil trial.
