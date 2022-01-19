HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford opened for class Wednesday, but with a two hour delay.
Officials said the delay was so teachers and staff could meet and prepare for the students' return following the death of a 13-year-old who overdosed on fentanyl last week.
They said that no traces of fentanyl were found at the school Tuesday.
They also said they worked to create a safety and re-entry plan for students.
School officials said they would have 14 additional district support staff on site, including social workers and counselors.
Therapy dogs would also be available throughout the day. In addition, midterms have been postponed.
Additional safety measures included a safety officer onsite and a patrol car from the Hartford Police Department. The patrol car will be present during the arrival and dismissal for the remainder of the week.
There will also be random safety screenings, which will include bag searches and no-touch wanding, according to school officials.
A student passed away over the weekend after ingesting the fentanyl on Thursday.
Police say 40 bags of fentanyl were discovered at the school and an investigation is ongoing.
“In the wake of this, we are working as a community to make sure that we are expanding education and awareness efforts, everywhere we can in every part of our community,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
The Hartford City Council has been working on launching a new task force to work with the community and prevent future tragedies from happening.
Monday night, the school met with families to address the tragedy.
“This drug fentanyl can show up in disguise in many different forms. We need to make sure that our kids know that,” Bronin said. “We need to make sure that our parents know that.”
“The city of Hartford is dear to our hearts and we will do whatever it takes and bring in whatever resources we need for it to be a safer city,” said City Council president Maly Rosado.
That included thinking about where Narcan is available.
The life-saving medication can reverse effects of an opioid overdose.
“We should be thinking about how we can make it available in schools, in other city buildings, really anywhere and everywhere where the city has reach. We should be making it available and we should be training our folks to administer it,” said councilman Joshua Michtom.
Hartford Public Schools are not currently equipped with Narcan.
Mark Jenkins, executive director of the Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance, said he wants to see Narcan more readily available in communities and public spaces.
“We just want to make sure that we can remove the stigma. Begin to move towards some language, some inclusivity of different populations,” Jenkins said.
School officials announced Monday evening that classes were canceled for the school on Tuesday.
Walls and floors of the Sport and Medical Science Academy were decontaminated.
The school received air filters for the spaces where the fentanyl was discovered.
Over the weekend, samples from the school were taken to a lab for further testing.
Samples indicated that one room came slightly over the detection limit, officials said.
The Sport and Medical Science Academy offered counseling for students on Tuesday.
Click here for information on the Coalition to Support Grieving students.
For information on grief support from Dougy Center, click here.
To access Connecticut Children's guide to talking to kids about grief, click here.
(5) comments
The parent(s) are failing these children, a task force isn't going to fix anything.
watch the show "trafficked with maria von zellar " she watched fentanal get smuggled right into the USA from mexico
believe me the dems want this to happen
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/tv/shows/trafficked-with-mariana-van-zeller
Yes!!! Another task force is the answer! Oh wait, there may be another way, one that wouldn't just be another public attempt to calm the voters, yes, something...something, WAIT! How about this: Support Police, do not defund them. Support the family unit, not make freebies for single moms. Have our Federal and Gubernatorial representation lobby Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer to CLOSE THE BOARDER to illegal immigration, and focus money and federal forces on breaking the Mexican Cartel and its support system here in the U.S. Yes, even Lukewarm Bronin could find that a good solution.
"Support the family unit, not make freebies for single moms." So, what you are saying is that you don't care if a mother loses her husband while she has kids? You don't support the widows of military members and their children? You are cold hearted.
Remember when Trump was going to build the wall and Mexico was going to pay for it. You were dumb enough to vote for him and believe that load of BS.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.