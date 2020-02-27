VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A natural gas smell at a school in Vernon prompted the evacuation of students and staff.
Vernon Public Schools said the smell was noticed at the Lake Street School around 8 a.m. on Thursday.
The Vernon fire and police departments immediately responded.
They said no combustible gas or gas leak was discovered.
They determined that the source of the smell was a faulty valve on an oven burner.
The problem was addressed and solved. The "all clear" was given.
Beforehand as a precaution, students were placed on school buses and transported to the Vernon Center Middle School.
The students returned to the Lake Street School and resumed their regular schedule.
"Our students and staff did wonderful during this situation," said Robert Testa, assistant superintendent of schools, Town of Vernon. "As always, the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is our top priority, and we thank you for your cooperation."
