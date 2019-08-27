WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students at a middle school in Wallingford got one more day of summer vacation on Tuesday.
Superintendent Sal Menzo of Wallingford Public Schools reported Tuesday morning that a power outage caused by a fallen tree and utility pole impacted Moran Middle School.
As a result, the first day of classes at Moran was canceled on Tuesday.
"All other Wallingford schools are open [Tuesday]," he wrote on Twitter. "We appreciate your support."
He also said certified and clerical staff were to still report to school for further instructions.
Later in the day on Tuesday, Moran said power had been restored and classes will be in session on Wednesday.
"Thank you to all WPS staff and Wallingford Electric for your hard work," he said on Twitter.
