HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers and people impacted by the justice system are looking for a "clean slate" proposal that would expunge criminal records for certain ex-offenders.
A news conference happened around 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Hartford.
Advocates argued that people who live with a criminal record who have paid their debt to society should be eligible for a clean slate.
They cited an American Civil Liberties Union campaign poll that showed strong support among Connecticut voters for proposals to erase criminal records after people have gone a certain amount of time crime-free and to prevent discrimination on the basis of a person's criminal history.
The news conference included Sen. Gary Winfield and Rep. Steven Stafstrom, both of whom are chairs for the Judiciary Committee.
The ACLU and other civic group leaders were also involved.
