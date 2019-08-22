MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Clean-up efforts will continue in several communities on Thursday after strong storms ripped through the state Wednesday evening.
Manchester was one of the areas hit the hardest, as storms prompted two tornado warnings over the course of nearly two hours.
See photos of storm damage here.
The Manchester Fire Department reported the areas south of Center Street and east of Main Street were hit particularly hard.
Numerous branches came down, taking down power lines, blocking roads, and damaging cars and homes.
Flooding in the elm street area even stranded some drivers.
By Thursday morning, power outages had gone down significantly. At one point, more than 3,000 people were in the dark.
Many of the people who live in this area say the storms took them by surprise.
“We were actually in the bedroom, like the front corner, so if that tree came down, it would have come down right on us, but it looked like the wind was actually going circular, so it kind of pushed the tree over to where it landed on my car, but it’s better than landing on the house,” said Ben Roy, whose car was damaged by the storm.
Thankfully there have been no reports of any serious injuries in Manchester.
Fire department expects cleanup efforts to continue through the weekend.
