MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Months after a devastating fire destroyed a multi-million dollar construction project at Silver Sands State Park, what’s left of the burned out pavilion is starting to disappear.
As the clean up continues, investigators are still trying to pinpoint what caused the fire.
On Friday, signs of progress were seen.
What was supposed to be the snack bar and restrooms were recently taken down, and for now all that’s left standing atop the decking, is the shell of what was going to be an office.
The project, which cost roughly $10 million, burned down back in March, just a few months before it was to open for the summer season.
Days later, police say teens set fire to a nearby construction trailer, but they’ve said they do not believe they’re connected to the pavilion.
While there’s still a long road ahead with clean up and construction, that’s not stopping beach-goers from enjoying the park.
“I’ve watched the buildings come up, be constructed, watched them after they burned down and now they’re being deconstructed, piece by piece,” said Steve Stinson, of Waterbury.
“I think it’s definitely something that has to be done and hopefully they have the money to do it again, try it again. I know what it was like before and it was pretty bad. A couple of port-o-potties and that type of thing. This was much nicer,” said Bob Humphrey, of West Haven.
The clean up and construction is expected to go through the summer and continue for months, there is still no word on the cause of the fire.
The state fire marshal’s office continues to investigate.
