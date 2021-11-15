CHESHIRE/BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thousands of homeowners continued to clean up after historic storms hit Connecticut over the weekend.

The National Weather Service confirmed that four separate small tornadoes touched down in the state on Saturday.

Significant damage remained in Cheshire on Monday morning.

Crews kick-started the cleanup efforts on Sunday, but they still had quite a bit of work ahead of them. On Country Club Road, not only did the storm flatten a fence, but high winds also turned a trampoline from a family’s backyard into a hunk of mangled metal. It ended up dangling from power lines.

Luz Castano understood that there was nothing that could have been done to stop the storm from demolishing her porch. She said she was there when it happened.

"It was very scary because the noise was horrible," Castano said. "It sounds like crashing things."

Huge trees fell on the property right next to Castano's house.

"When everyone came out and look at everything, everyone was upset and said 'oh what am I going to do?'" she said.

"Trees limbs were falling and they were spinning in circles in the air and it was out of this world," said Samantha Eriksen-Brown of Cheshire.

Eriksen-Brown said she, her husband, and their baby daughter saw the tornado touch down in her backyard on George Street.

"We were sitting out with our 1-year-old and then you saw the cloud come back down and that’s when one of the major trees on our backyard flew towards our house," she said.

The tree never hit the home. It left a pretty large stump in the yard, however.

About a mile away, a bigger tree just missed the McAlinden home.

"It’s really sad in a way, but I think we are all just fortunate that it’s free damage and structural damage," Eriksen-Brown said. "[It] isn’t that bad. It’s just going to be very difficult to clean up everything."

Also, at Cheshire High School, the wind was so fierce Saturday that it toppled over the scoreboard at the football field.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Cheshire in the area of Higgins Road and Mountain Road and then swept down along Country Club Road.

Those locations were just the tip of the iceberg.

The NWS confirmed that three other small tornadoes struck our state in Branford, Plainfield, and Stonington.

On Whiting Farm Road in Branford, trees were down everywhere this weekend after a tornado ripped through the area.

Clearing out storm damage and moving tree limbs, for Harry Paul, the clean up on Whiting Farm Road has been constant since a tornado touched down Saturday afternoon.

“Nonstop, just finally able to get out of the driveway today,” he said.

Huge pine trees, snapped in two like matchsticks, as the National Weather Service said this neighborhood in Branford, easily had the most intense damage around town.

“The whole cul de sac, everything was just down trees, uprooted trees everywhere,” Paul said.

In Branford, the tornado traveled roughly two miles, with winds up to 85 miles per hour, uprooting a tree onto a house on Gould Lane, while over at Pine Orchard and Oak Hollow Roads, where it started, folks continued to clean up.

“Making sure we have access, get it cleaned up so it looks good again, firewood in a few years,” said Dan Cwirka.

Back in the summer of 2020, there was another Connecticut tornado along with a number of microbursts. That caused plenty of damage in Branford, including in Harry’s backyard. While they said lighting doesn’t strike twice, apparently fierce wind storms do, because now he’s dealing with this.

“Never, I had never even seen one, and I’ve been here my whole life,” he said.

Even with all the trees down and the damage, the most amazing thing is that no one was injured.

Thousands of people were left temporarily without electricity, but most of those folks did have power Monday morning. The cleanup effort across several Connecticut communities could take week.

Despite all the damage overall, no major injuries were reported.