HAMDEN (WFSB) - The clean up continued Friday morning after powerful winds created widespread damage in Hamden on Thursday afternoon.
Storms left behind significant damage in the area, leading to impassable roads with downed trees and power lines.
“Every street we turned on either a power line was down or a tree trunk was down,” Katie Bonanno said.
Near Sherman Avenue and Sherman Lane, tree debris boxed-in vehicles. Miraculously, no was hurt.
Neighbors say while ominous skies hovered above, winds whipped rapidly around them.
“I’ve never experienced anything like that,” Gabrielle Beckett said.
“It was really extraordinary damage that happened in a very short period of time,” Mayor Curt Leng said.
As of Friday morning, United Illuminating reported about 13,000 outages, with more than 5,000 in Hamden.
