(WFSB) - After some heavy rain and winds down in Waterford earlier today, things are relatively mild now on the shoreline.
It’s still pretty cold, but any earlier power outages, those no longer exist as locals we talked to get back to their daily routines.
Well, a daily routine during a pandemic, because the combination of that, Winter weather, and it getting dark these days at around 4:30, it’s not inspiring a lot of outdoor activity.
On the flip side, it’s made having power more important than ever.
“I was concerned with the wet snow and the wind that we would be out again for an extended amount of time,” Waterford resident Laurie Schleck tells us.
Robert and Laurie told us their power was only out for about an hour.
Still, there are about 5,000 or so outages in Connecticut, according to Eversource, but in Waterford, that number is now zero.
