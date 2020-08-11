EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - Tens of thousands of people remained without power nearly a week after Tropical Storm Isaias thrashed the state.
State leaders and residents continue to demand answers from Eversource as frustrations mount.
A lot of people out in East Hampton just got their power back on Monday, but there were still a few isolated neighborhoods in the dark and their patience wore thin.
Carl Charest has been using a generator to power his home on School House Hill Road for six days.
He’s been using pool water to flush the toilet and clean dishes.
"We can survive here, but that’s basically what it is. It is survival," Charest told Channel 3.
Tuesday made a week since Charest and his neighbors lost power. He’s worried about the people in Haddam Neck who are short on resources.
"There are people who live across the lot from us who don’t have a generator. They don’t have any water they can spare and others try to help, but there’s only so much they can do," Charest explained.
The residents on School House Hill Road are among the more than 33,000 customers who still don’t have power.
The trees were cleared, but power lines were still frayed.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state is looking to restructure the way Eversource is regulated in response to the extended outages.
"Eversource will tell you we’ve got 93 percent of our people back with service. Well, if you’re one of the seven percent still sit in the darkness in 94 degree weather, you’re sure as hell mad," Lamont said.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he spoke with Eversource's chairman James Judge on Monday and said Judge declined to give refunds to customers at this time.
"I will continue to demand that there will be fair and full refunds and demand that there will be no charges to consumers for the cost of restoring power," Blumenthal said
Ashely Bonertz of East Hampton said she just got her power back after six days of using a nearby lake for water and resting at friends’ homes.
"I only had two candles in my home at the time, so that was all I had, and there was nothing around here," Bonertz said.
Others such as Charest continued to wait and wonder what took so long.
"It seems like there’s some disjointed communication between what’s happening up in Berlin and what’s happening in the field," Charest added.
Lamont said after Isaias, they state is looking to regulate utility services based on performance.
