(WFSB) - Regardless of whether it was a tornado that touched down in the Sharon area last night, some very real damage took place right on the Connecticut-New York border.
Most of it was uprooted trees, but one Sharon market also hit hard by the strong winds.
Now, they're trying to figure out what's next.
Paley's Farm Market has been a Sharon institution for over thirty years.
Photos show that the high winds ripped the plastic right off the roof of their greenhouse.
Other parts of Sharon are dealing with some large uprooted trees, but Paley's appears to be the only local business that was affected by this possible tornado.
Sharon's not a big town, so it's no surprise that those that live nearby are coming together to help one of their own.
"Just wanted to come in and check and see if there was anything we can do, and haven’t seen anyone we know yet from Paley’s itself, but wanted to see if there was anything we can do to help," stated one Sharon resident.
"My thoughts are that I hope they can quickly recover and that’s why the five of us came," added Sharon resident Jamie Roderick.
The recovery process is obviously just beginning for Paley's Farm market, but they already are taking the glass half full approach.
Their latest Facebook status showed all of the damage, but said:
"Everyone is ok. We have a lot of cleaning up to do tomorrow! No major damage to the store, barn or shop."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.