WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Clean-up continues from Tropical Storm Isaias, as many residents are going on a second full day without power.
As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, Eversource reported 481,533 outages, about 37 percent of its Connecticut customers. United Illuminating had 73,947 outages, about 22 percent of its customers.
West Hartford is one of those towns that was hit hard, and many remain in the dark.
In one part of town, just off North Main Street, a tree came crashing down on power lines at the entrance of Northwest Catholic High School.
Gov. Ned Lamont toured damage in West Hartford and South Windsor on Thursday. He toured parts of Wethersfield and Middletown on Wednesday, later declaring a state of emergency.
RELATED: Gov. declares state of emergency as hundreds of thousands remain without power
According to Eversource Thursday afternoon, more than 10,000 damage locations have been identified that involved road clearings and trees to remove.
The company says they have hundreds of crews out working on power restoration.
During a news conference in Cheshire, Eversource leaders said they expect "by the end of this weekend, a very large chunk of customers will be restored."
RELATED: Eversource expects most of outages restored by Sunday as towns call response 'epic failure'
United Illuminating said it expects to have a majority of its customers who are still without power fully restored by the end of Saturday.
As of 2 p.m., the company had restored about 50,000 customers who lost power after the storm.
“We appreciate how challenging this extended outage is for our customers, especially with so many people home during the pandemic. We understand it may not be welcome news that some customers may still be without service this weekend. We ask customers to plan accordingly,” said Tony Marone, UI’s president and CEO. “Our crews and contractors continue to work diligently and safely, taking precautions to protect both themselves and the public from the spread of COVID.”
Also on Thursday, Gov. Lamont announced that he activated the Connecticut National Guard to assist in storm recovery.
He said "This includes the deployment of teams to assist utility companies in the ongoing statewide power restoration efforts."
Two teams will be designated to support Eversource, and two will support United Illuminating. Each team consists of three vehicles, including an excavator, and seven personnel. He said more teams may be added.
Stay with Ch. 3 for continuing coverage, and download the app here to stay updated if you don't have power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.