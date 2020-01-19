HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut is waking up to a world of white on Sunday morning.
The first snowstorm of 2020 has people digging out, clearing off their vehicles, and treating surfaces with sand and salt.
Torrington recorded the largest amount in the state with 6" of snow overnight.
Also, Danielson totaled 5" and Mansfield Center saw 4" of fresh powder.
In northern Connecticut, a plow truck caught fire last night at Stateline Plaza in Enfield. No injuries were reported.
Many parking bans in cities and towns have expired this morning, allowing drivers to park on the street once again.
Click here to view the parking ban list.
Although the clouds gave way to sunny skies, some surfaces were slick and slippery this morning.
Over 100 religious establishments cancelled or postponed Sunday services.
Outdoor activities later today could be chilly as a cold front approaches, bringing breezes over 25 miles per hour at times.
Stay up to date with the weather on the Channel 3 app: https://tinyurl.com/y3tfxrn8
