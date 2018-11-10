WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB)- The cleanup will continue for a glass shop in West Haven after police said a coach bus carrying students headed to a football game crashed into the building on Saturday morning.
West Haven Sergeant Charles Young said five people suffered minor injuries and were treated at a nearby hospital after the crash just after 10 a.m.
Police said the bus carrying students from Princeton University, en route to Yale University crashed into the Anderson Glass building in on Campbell Avenue after exiting I-95 Southbound from Exit 43.
Channel 3 spoke with John Anderson, President of the Anderson Glass manufacturer, who said no one was in the building when the crash took place, but the building is destroyed.
"One of my workers called me and said there’s a bus in the shop," said Anderson. "It’s all gone, the 'chop shop' is what we call it, the bus is in the middle of it right now."
Sgt. Young said the remaining 46 passengers were evaluated and transported to the game with another bus.
"It was really scary, considering we were all on a bus as well. It’s dangerous whenever you get in a large vehicle, but we were happy to learn that everyone was okay," said passenger and Princeton University student, Peter Paine.
Officials are investigating the cause of the crash and said it appears that the bus flew through the Campbell Ave. intersection before plowing into the shop. Right now, they said a mechanical failure may be to blame. With just minor injuries to a handful on board, Anderson said he heaping praise on the driver.
"He did a great job, didn’t run over anybody, ran right into the shop, I think he’s a hero," said Anderson.
After Princeton's win, the students were leery of the ride back home.
"It definitely is in the back of our heads, we have to trust the bus driver on the way down, we’re happy we got the win and we’re grateful no one got hurt.," said Paine.
The owner of Anderson Glass told Channel 3 he has seen crashes on this road before, and said the slope of the ramp may have something to do with it. As for his shop, Anderson said it will likely need to be rebuilt entirely.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.