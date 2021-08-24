MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – While Henri has moved out of Connecticut, the cleanup continues.

Recent rainfall, Henri lead to flooding, Hockanum River rising From power outages to devastating flooding. The amount of rain over the last seven days caused major impacts to communities near the Hockanum River.

Flooding remained a serious issue in Manchester on Tuesday.

Ambassador Road saw a good portion of the road washed away in the torrential rain. A tame brook flooded the roadway.

Even though the former tropical storm and depression has passed, officials said cleaning up was going to take some time.

From flooded yards, to water in basements, Henri left behind a path of destruction in some communities.

Flooding destroys roads in Manchester, Vernon, leaves people trapped While storm Henri didn’t pack quite the punch some expected, it did cause a lot of damage to roads and bridges.

Ed Bolduc saw the flooding on Ambassador Road.

“Forty years, from talking to some people who lived here that long, they’ve never seen this happen, ever,” Bolduc said.

In East Hartford, a homeowner dealt with the aftermath of a flooded basement.

“No power, no gas, everything’s off,” said Alexander Diaz, an East Hartford homeowner. “The town shut everything off.

Gov. Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency.

U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy said they are fighting for federal relief.

At the height of Henri, about 31,000 customers were without power.

As of Tuesday morning, that number was around 600.