WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Cleanup is underway at a Catholic facility in West Hartford after it was struck by vandals.
Earlier this week, vandals hit the Holy Family Passionist Retreat Center on Tunxis Road.
However, what the suspects might not know is they were caught on camera.
Nighttime surveillance footage shows what appears to be three people approaching the center.
On Wednesday morning, daylight revealed the damage left behind when Luke Giroux walked the grounds.
“Sure enough, I found these three pieces of graffiti,” Giroux said.
The numbers 6-6-6 were painted on the ground, and an upside-down cross was seen on a delicate ceramic Stations of the Cross. Also, a peace sign was painted on a column that leads into the cemetery.
The serene area is known for being a peaceful garden, a space dedicated to a beloved figure, Father John Baptist Pesce.
“We literally just finished it in November and to see that with graffiti on it was pretty disturbing,” Giroux said.
It’s disturbing because the 50 acre property, which spans onto parts of both West Hartford and Farmington, has never been marred before.
Farmington police said officers have already increased patrols, and adding that they’re looking into some leads.
In the meantime, a lot of people are outraged.
