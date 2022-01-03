STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state received an update on hospitals' efforts to combat the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a visit to Stamford Health on Monday morning to get a look at the hospital's ongoing efforts.
As of Jan. 1, Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate was 21.5 percent.
Stamford Health, Lamont and others stressed that 70 to 80 percent of people in the hospital with COVID are not vaccinated.
Lamont said over the weekend that Connecticut distributed more than 350,000 N95 masks in two days, which made for a total of nearly 2.3 million since Dec. 30.
Monday, Lamont was joined by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Stamford mayor Caroline Simmons, Connecticut Public Health commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani, and Stamford Health CEO Kathleen Silard.
Lamont urged people to wear masks indoors; however, he said he will not make an executive order for it.
