NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Members of New Haven’s clergy spent Monday morning meeting with the state’s attorney’s office, looking for answers surrounding last week’s officer-involved shooting.
The shooting happened early last Tuesday morning in the area of Argyle Street and Dixwell Avenue.
A Hamden and a Yale police officer were both involved in the shooting that happened.
Hamden police crossed into New Haven, looking for a car allegedly involved in an attempted armed robbery.
Since the shooting happened, members of the community have been holding rallies and protests, and even shutting down the streets.
Video sent to Channel 3 by a viewer shows Hamden Officer Devon Eaton firing his gun at a car matching the description.
Police said before shots were fired, the driver, Paul Witherspoon, of the car got out of the car in an aggressive manner.
Another video, shows Yale police Officer Terrance Pollack also firing.
Both are now on administrative leave.
Clergy members said the meeting on Monday was a productive one.
“We thought that the meeting was a very good and informative meeting and he’s assured us and this community that we can look for justice to prevail,” said First Calvary Baptist Church Rev. Boise Kimber.
They said they’re looking forward to the police body camera footage, that is expected to be released sometime this week.
"We’re hoping to recover the audio and video recordings that have been retrieved by law enforcement," said Attorney Michael Dolan, who is representing Witherspoon.
On Monday, a judge signed off on a search warrant of the red Honda involved, which will allow detectives to look for any potential evidence.
A woman named Stephanie Washington was a passenger and was injured in the shooting, suffering non-life threatening injuries.
Kimber and other New Haven pastors said they believe justice will be served.
“We believe that this office here is going to be honest and true with this community,” Kimber said.
Rodney Williams, Witherspoon's uncle, reacted to the shooting as well.
“I wouldn’t be putting nobody on administrative nothing, I would be, give me your guns, you put us in a bad spot, you don’t need to be doing this, I would let them go,” Williams said.
Kimber said they’re satisfied with the conversation, and while he couldn’t get into specifics, he did say surveillance video is being sent to the state lab to get a clearer picture.
“The family should know, that we’re out here, working on their behalf and trying to keep people honest about what took place and that we’re being a voice for this community and being a voice of justice and reason,” Kimber said.
Dolan said they're conducting their own investigation, adding a lawsuit against the Hamden and Yale police departments is likely.
“Based on the evidence that we’ve reviewed, I would expect that if not a lawsuit, I’d imagine we’d be bringing a claim against those entities," Dolan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.