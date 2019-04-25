NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Clergy leaders said they plan to meet with Yale officials in the wake of a shooting that involved a university officer.
Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber and pastors said they'll be meeting with Janet Lindner, Yale University's president for human resources and administration.
Stream the news conference after the meeting here.
They want to discuss the employment status of Officer Terrance Pollack, who responded to last week's shooting on Dixwell Avenue in New Haven.
Pollack and Hamden Officer Devin Eaton were after a vehicle that matched one supposedly involved in an armed robbery that happened in Hamden.
Eaton was seen on both surveillance cameras and body cam footage opening fire on the vehicle after it crossed the town line into New Haven.
The car's passenger, 22-year-old Stephanie Washington, was hurt but recently released from the hospital. The driver, Paul Witherspoon, was not hurt.
As of Thursday, police said no weapon was found.
Kimber said the meeting with Lindner was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday.
