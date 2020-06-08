HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A small group of clergies met at the state capitol on Monday and say they’ll be there every day until a special session is called.
They say the time has come to move on from protests and to start actually making change.
“We will occupy the ground of this sate capitol until that call is made,” said Bishop John Selders, Amistad United Church of Christ in Hartford.
A group of interfaith clergy members are calling on lawmakers to return to the capitol for a special session and for the top priority to be police reforms.
The gathering comes on the same day as a memorial in Houston for George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer while in handcuffs on May 25.
The death sparked two weeks of protests around the country, including in Connecticut.
“There was something about the open brutality and the inhumane disrespect of very life that touched people not only Black people, but all people,” said Pastor Trevor Beauford, Union Baptist Church of Hartford.
Clergies weren’t the only ones calling for a special session. Senator Gary Winfield and Representative Robyn Porter, both New Haven Democrats, also said action is needed now.
Governor Ned Lamont agreed action is needed to address systemic racism.
“We’ve got to do a better job keeping people safe, and that’s what today is all about,” Lamont said.
Lamont’s Chief of Staff Paul Mounds came out to talk with the group on Monday.
A special session would be needed because the coronavirus kept the legislature from voting on a single bill.
“I’m not coming back to this building for business as usual,” Porter said.
Porter and Winfield pointed out some lawmakers joining rallies have blocked police reforms in the past. They challenged those lawmakers to be more supportive now.
“But, if you believe differently than you believed, then you need to be here when we call on more accountability or police when we call on more investigations that are separate from the investigations that we currently have,” Winfield said.
They also say they want to address racial disparities in education, housing, and health care, but policing has to come first.
Lamont is on a task force on police reforms. That task force had a virtual meeting on Monday. He also has a planned called with the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus.
