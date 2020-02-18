HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Tuesday morning, church leaders from around the state rallied in support of a bill to legalize marijuana.
The Connecticut Clergy Coalition is advocating for Gov. Ned Lamont’s bill that would regulate and tax pot.
The group represents more than 100 congregations, and said marijuana regulation crosses racial, ethnic, and gender lines.
They're urging other state lawmakers to support the governor’s bill, which would allow adults 21 and older to possess and purchase up to one and a half ounces of cannabis from a licensed retailer.
The Coalition said they support the law because legitimate taxpayers will be selling the product, and not drug cartels or criminals.
"It is time that we stand together on this failed policy and move forward on a way that will lift our communities up and allow our state to move forward,” said Rev. Charlie Stallworth, of East End Baptist Tabernacle Church in Bridgeport.
The group added that this measure would allow police to focus on more serious crimes and improve community relations.
(2) comments
The state should not take advantage of dope users, or gamblers for that matter. Exploiting these vices only degrades our state. Where the state gets its money matters!
Dope is the slang term for heroin, not marijuana. But, why is it taking advantage of those vices but not when it comes to alcohol and tobacco? I'm curious how you came to that conclusion.
