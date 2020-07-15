HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)- With a special session coming possibly next week, a group of clergies is looking to keep momentum going to a police accountability bill.
Pastors with the African Methodist Episcopal Church voiced their support for the bill on Wednesday.
The pastors with the nine AME Churches in Connecticut say they will urge their congregation to take action on Sunday, taking time during their sermons to ask people to reach out to lawmakers.
There’s also a public hearing on the bill on Friday before the legislature’s Judiciary Committee.
Currently, the committee is considering a 63-page bill with a wide range of reforms.
Everything from additional training to requiring all officers to have body cameras and dashboard cameras will be discussed.
The bill would also create an independent investigator for police complaints, and it would require officers to get certified. They could lose that certification for misconduct.
Governor Ned Lamont hopes to issue a call for special session by the end of the week. That means the session could be held as early as next week.
Lawmakers will vote on four bills: the No Excuse Absentee Ballots, capping the cost of insulin, expanded insurance coverage for Telehealth, and the police accountability bill.
This bill comes amid protests and demands for change after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd on May 25.
But the clergy who spoke on Wednesday says Connecticut has its own history of police brutality toward people of color and it’s time for change.
“Over the last five years, we don’t have to look beyond Connecticut to see what has taken place at the hands of some police officers,” said Rev. Jocelyn K. Hart Lovelace, Presiding Elder of Boston-Hartford District AME Church.
“Instead of defund the police, rather let’s transform the police, reform the police, rebuild the police, retrain the police,” said Rev. Robert A. Jackson Jr., Pastor of Bethel AME Church in Stamford.
Channel 3 reached out to the Connecticut Police Chief’s Association, but they haven’t returned our request for comment.
The judiciary hearing will be done virtually over Zoom at 10 a.m. on Friday. Anyone who wants to speak must sign up by Thursday. To submit written testimony, members of the public are asked to send emails to JUDtestimony@cga.ct.gov. Those submitting testimony are asked to include their name and town in their email.
To testify virtually before the committee, members of the public can register here or leave a message at 860-240-5255 requesting to virtually testify.
Chosen speakers will be listed here and will have three minutes to speak.
