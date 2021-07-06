GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A piece of legislation that gives Connecticut communities the ability to implement climate change projects is set to be signed into law.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he'll participate in a bill signing ceremony Tuesday morning in Guilford.
It's set for 10:30 a.m. at Jacob's beach on Seaside Avenue, streaming on the Ch. 3 app:
The legislation was labeled "Public Act 21-115, An Act Concerning Climate Change Adaptation."
Lamont said it will particularly help areas that are most susceptible to rising sea levels, frequent flooding and drought.
