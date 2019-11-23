NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) --
According to ESPN College Game Day reports, the game was delayed by students allegedly protesting climate change just before 3 p.m. on Saturday.
At halftime, Harvard is up, 15-3 against Yale.
Yale University issued a statement on the student protests on Saturday afternoon.
“It is regrettable that the orchestrated protest came during a time when fellow students were participating in a collegiate career-defining contest and an annual tradition when thousands gather from around the world to enjoy and celebrate the storied traditions of both football programs and universities.”
