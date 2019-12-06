NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Protesters in New Haven were looking to send a strong message on climate change on Friday.
It’s part of a nationwide moment.
A rally took place outside the New Haven courthouse.
This came after 70 protesters ran onto the football field at the Yale vs. Harvard football game in New Haven last month.
They were protesting climate change and 50 students ended up being arrested.
Caleb Schwartz from New York was one of the protesters arrested.
“My generation, we are living in a climate crisis and we need to take action. If our institutions are invest, we need to do this now and make a big statement,” Schwartz said.
The protesters said Yale and Harvard are investigating in the fossil fuel companies, which are said to be causing the climate crisis.
The protesters were given five hours of community service and will be back in court in January.
“I think there’s an opportunity for us to do our community service in a way addressed some of the harm the university does in this community,” said Nora Heaphy, a Yale student.
On Friday, 1,500 residents gathered at the capitol in Hartford to unite. The rallies are part of a nationwide effort as world leaders are gathering at the United Nations for the annual climate conference.
Many say this is just the beginning.
