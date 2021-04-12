NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - High schoolers in New Haven who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get one starting Monday.
Vaccination clinics are set from April 12 through April 16, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Career High School on Legion Avenue.
Vaccinations will be offered by appointment only.
Children under 18 years of age must have parental/guardian consent to be vaccinated.
Consent forms will be available at the clinic. To schedule an appointment, parents can call 877-918-2224 between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
In Connecticut, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.
The New Haven Health Department said it partnered with the city's Board of Education for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.