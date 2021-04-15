WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Despite the troubles with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, there were more opportunities on Thursday to get a COVID-19 vaccine at sites across the state.
Hartford, New Haven and Waterbury all scheduled clinics for the day.
Several of the clinics were supposed to give out the J&J vaccine. Because of the pause on it however, it had to adapt. Instead, they will be giving out Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
RELATED: J&J vaccine to remain in limbo while officials seek evidence
Health officials around Connecticut had to quickly make last minute changes when it came to the hold on the J&J vaccine.
Thursday, walk-up clinics were set up all around Connecticut in underserved communities to make sure those folks had access. Many of those clinics offered J&J because it was a one-time shot. Now, people will leave with a second appointment scheduled and a reminder card to come back.
Health officials said they will work with community partners to make sure that they can get in touch with folks and remind them to come back so they can be fully vaccinated.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state will be able to keep up with the challenges.
“I don't know how long they're going to take a look at this 1 in a million occurrence and when they get back to J&J, we got additional vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer,” Lamont said. “I hope it doesn't mean there is a pause in people knowing it's important to get vaccinated.”
State officials said they are still trying to overcome some vaccine hesitancy.
Clinics in Waterbury are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North End Rec Center at 268 N. Main St. and 277 Long Hill Rd., the Berkeley Warner Rec Center.
Information about Connecticut’s vaccine rollout, including how to register and other clinic locations, can be found here.
