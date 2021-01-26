HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Despite the snow falling, vaccine clinics remained open on Tuesday and will be open on Wednesday.
Officials say it's important to maintain consistency, letting people know their appointments won't be canceled, as well as continuing the effort to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.
“We’re certainly going to push forward as much as we can, as long as it’s safe,” said Dr. Justin Lundbye, chief medical officer of Waterbury Health.
Officials say that if they do need to close clinics due to weather, they'll give as much notice as possible.
People may need to take time off from work or find a ride, and officials want to give them time to make new plans.
“We would never close sort of spur of the moment, spontaneously,” said Yvette Highsmith-Francis, Community Health Center regional vice president.
Health officials say if someone needs to reschedule their appointment, the should do it the same way they made their initial appointment, by calling 2-1-1 or using the Centers for Disease Control scheduling system.
Patients are also encouraged to reschedule their appointments as soon as possible so someone else can fill that newly opened spot.
“It's very, very important that we take doses very seriously,” Lundbye said.
Officials said they want to avoid ‘no shows’ because the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can spoil quickly once removed from special freezers.
It is important to point out that clinics are bringing doses out in phases to minimize the risk them spoiling, but they also have backups. They can notify people who have upcoming appointments, or the health center goes through its client list to find people who are eligible.
