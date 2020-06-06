CLINTON, CT (WFSB) - Police say the Clinton Crossing Outlets are closed this weekend after numerous posts on social media advocated looting of the property.
Police were alerted about the posts earlier in the week.
Officials say the Clinton Police Department worked with the Simon Properties management and security teams as well as the FBI's Cyber-Intelligence Unit and other law enforcement sources to close the property in the interest of safety.
Police say the outlets will be closed Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7.
No one will be allowed on the property.
