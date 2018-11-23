CLINTON, CT (WFSB) -- Black Friday is here. All day shoppers braved the cold and ventured out to places like Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets to get their bargains.
Cold weather or not, shoppers were on a spree on Friday.
“This is the prime day and the prime time to shop because the sales are absolutely incredible,” said Lydia Krohelski, of Seymour.
The weather is cold, but the sales are hot, the biggest problem on Friday was finding a spot.
So you bundle up warmly and wait in the line, it has to be done if the deals are fine.
Small businesses have good sales too so don’t fear, it is they who rely most on your shopping this time of year.
“As a small business owner, we do approximately 35 percent of our year’s business in six weeks,” said Peter Loden, of Madison.
That old school charm, including free fudge is for some better than the shopping mall drudge.
“If you don’t patronize places like this then they don’t exist and I think. We would all miss it if they were gone,” said Jessi Ticino, of Higganum.
Clinton crossing is open until 10 p.m.
Many stores are expected to stay open later and continue their sales through the weekend, as they are aware they will competing with online retailers for CyberMonday.
