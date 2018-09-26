CLINTON, CT (WFSB) - Evacuations in Clinton were lifted on Wednesday morning after a dam was inspected.
The evacuation orders were issued on Tuesday night after the heavy rain caused concerns about the dam.
"Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours caused a rapid rise in the Kelseytown Reservoir in Clinton and prompted the evacuation of downstream residences in Clinton and Westbrook as a precaution," said the Connecticut Water Company. "After the dam was inspected by engineers we received approval from the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to lift the evacuation order and allow residents to return to their homes."
Emergency crews evacuated residents in the River Road area.
Clinton experienced a day's worth of non-stop rain. Wednesday, it was trying to dry out.
"I know where my son goes to daycare there is a river that was dry for like 15 years, a really long time. and now its overflowing, which is crazy," said Meghan Topping of Clinton.
Heavy machinery was brought in on Wednesday to help in parts of the town.
Another area affected by the rain was Princess Pine Lane. People were stranded on one side of the road Tuesday night.
On nearby Iron Works Road, a car was stuck in the rising water.
Woods Lane was also washed out. People on the dead end road were trapped.
"We have several bridges in town we are concerned about checking the structural integrity of," said Chief Vincent Demaio, Clinton Police Department. "Even though the water is receded, you’ll see some barricaded roadways. Please don’t drive around the barricades, they are there for a reason."
Channel 3 was told that the Station 2 Firehouse in Clinton had to move its fire trucks because of the flooding.
Mutual aid from surrounding towns has been called in to assist the evacuations.
"I used to live over by the reservoir when I was young and I remember sandbagging neighbors' yards and driveways trying to keep their basements from being flooded," said Erik Blair of Clinton.
Connecticut Water said the plan called for the evacuations to be in place until the dam is inspected and qualified by engineers.
"I was a little worried because my driveway where I live is a stone driveway," Topping said. "So when it floods, it's awful. It was a full lake when I went to leave this morning."
Police in Clinton said the Town Hall was acting as a shelter; however, most of the evacuees were moved to hotels.
"Connecticut Water would like to reassure customers in the area that their tap water is safe to drink," the company said. "The company has water in storage and other sources available in the shoreline region to meet customers’ needs. Personnel continue to monitor facilities, treatment systems and water sources."
