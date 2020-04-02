NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut man who contracted COVID-19 is sharing his story after being in the hospital for weeks.
Steve Adkins says he spent weeks in the hospital after getting COVID-19, while his wife, who also tested positive, never showed any major symptoms.
“Being that there’s no treatment, you just take it a day at a time,” Adkins said.
Now resting at his him in Clinton, Adkins spoke to Channel 3 on FaceTime. He recalls his experience coming down with COVID-19.
“A low-grade fever but just sick, not really sick, but then the cough came pretty fast,” Adkins said.
At first, starting to not feel well back in mid-March, Adkins says his doctor sent him to get tested at the drive-thru site on Long Wharf.
“Tuesday, my fever spiked, and she said pack a bag, go to the ER now and stop screwing around, so I went,” Adkins said.
That was on St. Patrick’s Day and Adkins says the following day he got the news that he in fact did have COVID-19.
“It was tough and go there. I had some really dark days with a high fever and there is nothing more scary than it might be it,” Adkins said
Adkins was transferred over to the Smilow Cancer Center where there are negative pressure rooms. He says he was in intensive care for seven day.
Adkins never need to use a ventilator and was released from the hospital on Tuesday after spending a full two weeks there.
Adkins says he’s not sure how he contracted the virus, adding he was on a Caribbean cruise in February where many on board had flu like symptoms, but not him. He didn’t start showing symptoms until weeks after getting back.
“There was a though it could have come home on my luggage because it survives on stainless steel for quite some time and I didn’t unpack the luggage for the first week,” Adkins said.
However, he got it, Adkin’s is sharing his story and wants everyone to listen so they or their loved one don’t have to go through what he did.
“Don’t’ screw with this thing. Stay home, stay safe, distance yourself. Do everything they’re telling you to do,” Adkins said.
Adkins says he still has a little bit of a cough and shortness of breath, so he’s quarantining at home until he’s a week free of symptoms.
He also commended the doctors and nurses that took care of him at Yale New Haven Hospital.
