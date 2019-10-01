CLINTON, CT (WFSB) – Two people were taken in custody in Clinton following a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday evening.
Police were called to an accident on Route 81 around 7:30 p.m. As one officer was helping the victim’s who were hit by the offender’s car, another officer located the suspect’s car by the Morgan School.
The occupants of the car had fled the scene, but left a loaded handgun in the car.
Police searched the area and found a male and female, who were taken into custody.
According to police, it is believed the two suspects are also involved in other crimes along the shoreline.
The identities of the suspects have not been released at this time.
Police said they believed they have all offenders in custody and residents are safe.
They are asking residents to continue to report suspect people near homes or asking for transportation.
