CLINTON, CT (WFSB) -- Police are looking for two suspects accused of shoplifting more than $500 worth of items from Clinton Crossing.
The theft happened on Oct. 20 at the Tommy Hilfiger and Nike stores.
When the suspects were approached, they took off and led police on a chase. The suspect’s car crashed in the woods in the town of Madison, but the two suspects fled on foot.
The man is described as being in his 40s with a slim build, shaved head, and a goatee. The female has dark shoulder length hair, a medium build and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall.
Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 669-0451.
