CLINTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in one shoreline community are stressing caution as they see an uptick in vehicle break-ins.
Clinton Police say most of these break-ins occurred in the area of Airline Road.
Residents are encouraged to not leave their vehicles unlocked when left unattended.
Anyone in the area that has Ring Doorbell or any other camera footage is asked to contact police.
