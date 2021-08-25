CLINTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Clinton are looking for a carjacking suspect who took a car from the outlets last week.
The incident happened at the Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets on Killingworth Turnpike on Aug. 19 around 12:30 a.m.
Police said one vehicle was stolen and there were two victims.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators have been unable to identify the suspect.
Police asked anyone with information to give them a call at 860-669-0451.
