CLINTON, CT (WFSB) – Clinton police are looking for information about a missing dog that was inside a car stolen out of Rhode Island.
On Sunday, police took to Facebook to post photos of the dog, named Casanova, who was in a car that was reported stolen out of Rhode Island.
The car was found on John Street in Clinton, but the dog was not inside.
Police said they don’t know if the dog was let out of the car somewhere or taken.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-669-0451.
