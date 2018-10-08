Bill and Hillary Clinton are stopping in Wallingford on their tour in late April.
The former President and the Former Secretary of State are expected to bring their nationwide tour, “An Evening with Clintons” to the Oakdale Theatre on April 26th, 2019.
Ticket prices range in price from $75 to the very limited, Meet and Greet tickets, at $750.
Pre-sale tickets are up for sale on Thursday, via this link.
