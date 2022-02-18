WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The clock is ticking for local education leaders to make a decision about wearing masks in schools.
The Waterbury Board of Education is discussing masks Thursday night.
The statewide school mask mandate expires on Feb. 28. Superintendents will make the call, if they haven’t already, on whether their students will be required to mask up.
In Waterbury, students and staff at Hopeville Elementary School and throughout the district will need to hang on to their masks. Thursday night, local leaders decided to extend the mandate at the local level.
Waterbury’s Board of Education said it decided to survey parents and staff members before making the call. It found that about two-thirds of parents wanted to continue requiring masks in the classroom, although it told Channel 3 most staff members wanted to ditch the mandate.
Thursday night, however, the board voted unanimously to extend the mandate in part because the local health department believed that was the right decision.
“I was thinking about voting against it, but I am going to be voting for it after seeing the numbers and understanding the science behind it,” said Charles Pagano, president, Waterbury Board of Education.
Schools in Hartford will have a mask mandate until at least April 1, officials announced Thursday.
Hartford school leaders made the same choice, although other districts including Southington and Canton said they will pull the plug on masks when the statewide mandate expires at the end of the month.
Many other school leaders, including in Ledyard, said they will wait on more guidance from the state before making their decision.
One interesting wrinkle, though, is that all students may still be required to mask up on school busses. That’s a mandate on the federal level.
