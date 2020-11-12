WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A recount is underway in Wallingford where there was a very close race in the 90th State House District.
GOP incumbent Representative Craig Fishbein beat Democratic challenger Jim Jinks on Election Day, by only 21 votes.
Because the race was so close, an automatic recount was triggered.
Also, local officials discovered on Monday that the results were missing all of the votes from one of Wallingford’s polling places.
“We found out there was a glitch, or clerical error or a glitch in the computer system Monday morning,” said Wallingford Town Clerk Barbara Thompson.
