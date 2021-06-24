CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - There are probably a several dozen groups of volunteers that combine their efforts to help put on the Travelers Championship.
If you’ve ever been out to the Travelers or maybe watch a lot of golf, you’ve probably noticed a mobile sign following each group from hole to hole.
Have you ever wondered who is walking with that sign or how’d they get that job?
They are all volunteers. So are the people who keep the walking score for each group and the shot spotters are each hole.
Their day begins at a tent just outside the course, where daily assignments are revealed.
Shot spotters are placed at a hole for the entire round while a placard bearer is paired with a walking scorer to follow one group for a complete round.
"I have about 150 volunteers. I employ about 100 a day walking scorers. I employ about 50-60 a day. Same with standard bearers, 50-60 a day," Woody Mrozowski, chairman for Location Based Operators, says.
"This is actually my first time out here. [Are you nervous?] A little bit. Yeah, a little bit. I’m sure I’ll be fine once I get out there. [What kind of proper training have you had?] I’m mean, I’ve been playing golf my whole life so that’s pretty much my training," Ethan Lackner of Killingly said.
Ethan was with a group that had a late afternoon tee time.
He’ll be back tomorrow for another round and then Saturday and Sunday, he will be a hole marshal.
