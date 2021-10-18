HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There’s been backlash in some states over vaccines.
In Chicago, half of Chicago’s rank-and-file police officers could soon be off the street. Their union is fighting to disclose their vaccine status. The matter is now in court.
In Connecticut, the situation is different, because while vaccines are required for all state employees, those employees do have an option. They can either get vaccinated or agree to weekly testing.
And that seems to be working.
Emergency Services and Public Protection is a big department, which includes about 800 state police troopers.
Close to 80 percent in that department are vaccinated, and the rest are doing weekly COVID tests.
“There are certainly some people who have very strong beliefs against vaccinated - and the option to test in lieu of that gives them room and space to take actions to keep themselves and their coworkers safe than doing nothing,” said Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe.
While the governor is requiring mandates for state workers, cities and towns can make their own policies and decisions.
There's a vaccine mandate in New Haven, where there are more than 300 officers. There is a 100 percent compliance, where a majority of officers are getting vaccinated and the rest are getting tested weekly.
Hartford doesn’t have a vaccine mandate. The city’s health director says they’re strongly encouraging all employees including police officers to get vaccinated and said “we are awaiting additional information to determine to what extent the president’s executive order may mandate vaccines or regular testing for city employees.”
There has been some backlash with state workers. Twenty-eight have been let go because they don’t want to get vaccinated or tested weekly, and 14 are now on unpaid leave.
