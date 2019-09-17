(WFSB) -- A clothing company is coming under fire after showcasing hooded sweatshirts that appear to feature bullet holes and display the name of various school shooting locations.
The company bstroy.us featured a number of photos on its Instagram page of models wearing the sweatshirts.
Each of the hoodies have several smaller holes in them and say school shooting locations, like Sandy Hook, Virginia Tech, Columbine, and Stoneman Douglas.
The photos on Instagram have hundreds of comments from accounts bashing the sweatshirts, saying the company is profiting off of these tragic events.
An Instagram page for Vicki Soto, a teacher killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, wrote “As a Sandy Hook family, what you are doing here is absolutely disgusting, hurtful, wrong, and disrespectful. You’ll never know what our family went through after Vicki died protecting her students. Our pain is not to be used for your fashion.”
Channel 3 has reached out to the company for a comment but has not yet heard back.
