HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The sunshine of the weekend is expected to make way for rain and humid air later in the day on Monday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said after some morning sun, the sky will become mostly cloudy with an increasing chance for rain by mid-afternoon.
"By dinner time, there will be scattered showers statewide," Haney said.
Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
The threat of the rain caused Naugatuck High School to postpone its graduation ceremony, which was scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday.
"Tuesday evening's forecast looks dry and pleasant, and we expect to hold the ceremony outdoors on the football field," Naugatuck Public Schools said in a Facebook post.
Highs will be in the 70s, but mostly in eastern Connecticut where the rain will be last to arrive. In the western part of the state, the day should be a bit cooler from the earlier onset of the rain.
Humid air arrives Monday night. It's expected to keep temperatures in the 60s.
"With the moisture still flowing into the region, showers or a few periods of rain will be likely," Haney said.
More rain is possible on Tuesday when a cold front sweeps into the region.
"Showers will be likely in the morning and early afternoon," Haney said. "A few thunderstorms will be possible, too."
Drier air is expected to arrive later in the day on Tuesday, which may lead to some late-day clearing.
Temperatures should be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Clear skies should arrive by Tuesday night with lows in the 50s.
"Wednesday is shaping up to be a very nice day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs near 80 degrees," Haney said.
Unsettled weather may make a return for Thursday thanks to a coastal storm and warm front.
Periods of rain or showers could be the result.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
