HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A coastal storm is expected to bring heavy rain and high wind gusts to parts of the state on Wednesday.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"The clouds have rolled in and the rain isn't too far behind," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "And when that rain begins later [Wednesday] afternoon and into the night, it's going to be heavy."
A wind advisory was issued for southern New London County from late Wednesday night until 6 p.m. on Thursday.
A coastal flood advisory was also issued for Fairfield and New Haven counties from midnight Thursday until 4 a.m.
"The good news is, at [the noon] hour, the advisories remain the same for the state," Haney said.
The rain becomes steadier and heavier through the evening hours.
Track the rain as it rolls in with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Haney said thunder can't be ruled out.
"The wind also intensifies, and could gust to/over 40 mph," he said. "At night, expect more heavy rain as the winds peak, with gusts 50-plus mph in spots!"
The steady and heavy rain is expected to taper off by Thursday morning.
Rainfall totals may range from 1 to 3 inches, with higher amounts possible in some spots.
"Given this, poor drainage flooding and flooding along smaller streams/creeks will be possible," Haney said. "With the forecast wind speeds, at least isolated power outages are possible."
While Thursday may feature clouds with some sun and an isolated chance for showers, the wind will remain a factor.
Haney said gusts of up to 40 mph will be possible.
"It will also be quite cool, with highs in the low to mid-50s," he said.
The week will end with mostly sunny skies and a breeze.
Temperatures will be a bit below normal for Friday, but warmer weather is expected for the weekend.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
