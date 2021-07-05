HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This weekend is a disappointment for many. With the record lows and rainy weather, this is a tough Holiday weekend.
Meteorologists at Channel 3 say they expect the damp conditions to stick around until at least Monday morning.
"We won’t have the ingredients to get any downpours, but a few light showers are possible in the morning," Meteorologist Connor Lewis said.
It will be a beautiful day after the skies gradually clear.
There aren't any concerns for heat, humidity, or storms Monday.
Summer returns starting on Tuesday as temps creep back into the 90s. There's also a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
Uh oh! "unseasonably Chilly". Those who prefer 99 degrees and oppressive humidity should dig out their parkas and put them on immediately! WHAT is so objectionable to low dew points and temperatures in the 70's?
