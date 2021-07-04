HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This weekend is a disappointment for many. With the record lows and rainy weather, this is a tough Holiday weekend.
"The low pressure that’s been giving us atypical July weather will continue to drift eastward off Massachusetts’ coast," Meteorologist Connor Lewis said.
The cold weather continues tonight with temperatures falling into the mid-fifties.
Light showers can be expected through sunrise Sunday.
It'll be cloudy at first, but we'll see a few breaks of sun as the day goes on.
Temperatures will only be in the low seventies.
"On the periphery of the low pressure, we can still expect daytime heating to facilitate afternoon showers and routine thunderstorms," Lewis says.
Areas where thunderstorms will form may see up to half an inch of rain.
Showers will be on-and-off Sunday. Overall, the rain will be light.
Expect showers to dissipate after the sun goes down.
Monday looks to be dry with highs between 80 and 85 degrees.
Tuesday and Wednesday, temps creep back into the 90s with chances for afternoon storms.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.