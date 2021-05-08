HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend features some showers, it also will bring some sunshine.
It’s a cloudy and cool start to the weekend, with a gloomy Saturday on tap.
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said temperatures will range between 55 and 60 degrees on Saturday, with spotty showers during the afternoon and evening hours.
Sunday, Mother’s Day, is looking better.
The morning will start out bright, but chilly. Temperatures will range from 35 to 45 degrees.
However, as the day moves on they’ll rise into the 60s.
Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon, Richardson said.
Rain could reach western CT by the evening.
A storm system will bring rain to the state Sunday night, and will impact the Monday morning commute.
Weather conditions will improve during the afternoon.
Beyond Monday’s rain in the morning, the rest of the week looks pretty quiet, as of right now.
Another storm system is on the way for Friday.
