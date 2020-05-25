NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) – The coronavirus was on the minds of families heading to the shoreline on Memorial Day.
Mother Nature’s cool overcast weather made the social distancing mandate a lot easier, because most beaches weren’t crowded.
At Ocean Beach in New London, there was plenty of room for visitors to sprawl out on the bright white sandy beach.
“I thought there was going to be a lot of people, but it’s not,” said Marian Boahemaa of New Britain.
New London police anticipated big crowds and had warning signs up on Ocean Avenue to alert guests of limited access if the city park became full.
While there weren’t a lot of guests, there were plenty of cars with Massachusetts license plates making the trek out of their state.
“We would have loved to have come on a nice bright, sunny day, but it would have been completely crowded and impossible to social distance,” said Darci McHenry.
Social distancing rules were posted along the beaches, but not many were seen wearing masks.
People walking along the popular boardwalk in Niantic were seen social distancing.
“A lot of people wanted to get out in the fresh air and come down, so we created this one-way direction thing. It’s really working out,” said Mark Nickerson, East Lyme First Selectman.
If the beaches had reached 50 percent capacity, they would have had to closed, but as of 3 p.m., they hadn’t reached that limit.
